Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,373 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Antero Resources worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Antero Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,342,000 after purchasing an additional 122,815 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 221,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,172.6% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 49,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 232.43 and a beta of 3.36. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AR shares. Citigroup began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

