Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Stake Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.97% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 873,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 208.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS GSEW opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $799.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

