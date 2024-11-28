Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $62,652,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,616 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 163.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,243,000 after purchasing an additional 712,064 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

