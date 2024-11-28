Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,266 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.69 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

