Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 14,054 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE TM opened at $169.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.57.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.