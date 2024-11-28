Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 818,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,887 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,059,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after purchasing an additional 379,105 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,879,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,495,000 after buying an additional 217,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,440,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135,773 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,250,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after acquiring an additional 195,882 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,525,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 104,256 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

NYSE MUFG opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $12.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

