Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $18.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

