Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 17,253 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 55,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 105.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $229.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.42.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

