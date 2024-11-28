Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

