Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FDS opened at $489.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.36. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

