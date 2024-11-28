Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,989,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,867,000 after acquiring an additional 215,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 22.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 10.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 125,657 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.27, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

