Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of GPIQ stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

