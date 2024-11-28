Advent Technologies Corrects Board of Directors Classification Following Administrative Oversight

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission to address an administrative oversight related to the classification of members on its Board of Directors. The correction was made to ensure the accurate representation of the Board’s composition in line with their intended roles.
The filing stated that Mr. Gary Herman was mistakenly identified as a Class I Director, while Mr. Avtar Dhaliwal was erroneously designated as a Class II Director. The Company clarified this by reclassifying Mr. Gary Herman as a Class III Director and Mr. Avtar Dhaliwal as a Class I Director to accurately reflect the Board’s structure.
Advent Technologies noted that this correction was essential to align the Board’s composition with its strategic objectives and ensure clarity in their roles within the organization.
For further updates and details, interested parties can refer to the official Form 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.
Please note that this article summarises the key points from the recently filed 8-K disclosure by Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Advent Technologies’s 8K filing here.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
