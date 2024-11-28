QHSLab Reports Major Achievements in Digital Health Innovation, Research Recognition, and Revenue Growth in 2024

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing significant accomplishments in digital health innovation, research recognition, and revenue growth. The report, dated November 25, 2024, highlighted the company’s dedication to advancing patient care and driving innovation while delivering value to shareholders.

The document detailed that QHSLab had issued a press release on the same day, outlining its noteworthy achievements in 2024. The full text of the press release, which covered major strides in digital health innovation, research recognition, and revenue growth, was attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing.

According to the filing, QHSLab emphasized that the information provided, including the press release, is furnished for Regulation FD Disclosure purposes and is not intended to be considered as a formal filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company clarified that the content would not be incorporated by reference into any subsequent filings unless explicitly stated.

Moreover, QHSLab outlined its commitment to transparency and communication with investors, the media, and other stakeholders. The company highlighted the use of its website, press releases, and social media platforms including Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram to disseminate public information.

In terms of financial specifics, the report mentioned that QHSLab’s unaudited sales for October 2024 demonstrated robust growth, reaching approximately $225,000, reflecting a 110% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This positive performance underscores the scalability and market acceptance of the company’s solutions. The monthly run rate projected annual revenues of $2.7 million, showcasing the success of QHSLab’s strategic initiatives.

Executive commentary featured in the filing included remarks from Troy Grogan, CEO of QHSLab, commending the company’s vision and execution. Dr. Marcos Sanchez-Gonzalez, VP of Medical and Scientific Affairs, expressed enthusiasm about the company’s research and product innovation, emphasizing their potential to revolutionize healthcare practices.

For further information about QHSLab and its healthcare solutions, interested parties were directed to visit the company’s website. The filing concluded with standard regulatory statements and contact information for investor relations.

Investors and stakeholders should note that this summary is based on the 8-K SEC filing made by QHSLab, Inc. and the contents of the attached Exhibit 99.1 press release.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

