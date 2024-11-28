1,071 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,071 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 9,100.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV stock opened at $250.07 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.03 and a 200-day moving average of $198.20.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.56.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,437.50. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at $26,436,087.72. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,475 shares of company stock worth $977,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

