Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Extends Business Combination Deadline

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MITA) recently announced an extension to the deadline for consummating a business combination. According to an 8-K SEC filing dated November 23, 2024, the company’s board of directors elected to push the deadline back from November 25, 2024, to December 25, 2024.

In light of this extension, Berto LLC, the company’s sponsor, deposited an additional $50,000 into Coliseum’s trust account in accordance with the terms outlined in the Company’s Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.

The proposed business combination involves Coliseum, Rain Enhancement Technologies (“RET”), Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (“Holdco”), and other involved parties. This agreement, as detailed in a Business Combination Agreement dated June 25, 2024, and amended on August 22, 2024, is subject to specific conditions. The completion of this business combination will be presented to Coliseum’s shareholders for approval.

To facilitate the process, RET and Holdco filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 25, 2024. This registration statement included a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus for shareholder consideration. A definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be distributed to shareholders of record for voting on the Business Combination.

Interested parties are urged to review these documents, as well as any additional filings related to the Business Combination, on the SEC’s website. Participants, including directors and executive officers from Coliseum, RET, and Holdco, may engage in proxy solicitation activities regarding the forthcoming extraordinary shareholder meeting.

It is essential to note that forward-looking statements are part of the information provided in the filing. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could impact the actual results include changes in the business landscape, the successful completion of the Business Combination, and regulatory compliance, among others.

Investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before making any voting or investment decisions based on the information provided. The management teams’ past performance does not guarantee future outcomes, and any reliance on historical data should be approached with caution.

This report serves as an update on Coliseum Acquisition Corp.’s ongoing business activities and compliance with SEC regulations.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

