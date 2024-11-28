Virpax Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing RequirementsOn November 25, 2024, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the company has successfully add

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Virpax Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.
