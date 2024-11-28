Linda P. Jojo Sells 60,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $96.35 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in United Airlines by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

