Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Kenvue by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

