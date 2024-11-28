Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 440 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

