Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $351,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average is $104.04. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $92.43 and a 1 year high of $112.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.