Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $364,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $85.36.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

