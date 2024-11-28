Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in SAP by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $232.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.13. The firm has a market cap of $285.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $148.38 and a 12-month high of $243.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

