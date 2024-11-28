Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $346,000 Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,236.54. The trade was a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $500,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,201.12. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $75.10 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

