Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $245,000 Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.3 %

SKY opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $3,554,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,716,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,415,355. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skyline Champion

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.