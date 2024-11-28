Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

ADX opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.49%.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,059.58. This trade represents a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,482.44. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

