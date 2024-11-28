First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $166,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 50.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.96. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

