Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 104,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,935.80. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.97 and a beta of 2.19.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

