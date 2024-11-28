Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,731 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Illumina worth $85,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,629 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Illumina by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 6,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Illumina Trading Up 1.0 %

Illumina stock opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.51 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.