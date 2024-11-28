3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial ResultsOn November 26, 2024, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) released its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company’s revenue of $112.9 million decreased by 9% com

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read 3D Systems’s 8K filing here.
About 3D Systems
3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
