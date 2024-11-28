Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,120.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,335 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,495 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,692 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,143,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,789 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,205,000 after acquiring an additional 936,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

