Beneficient Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Requirements

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) recently announced its successful efforts to regain compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum stockholders’ equity requirement and audit committee composition standards. The company received a letter dated November 25, 2024, confirming its renewed compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement. This victory followed the submission of a comprehensive plan by Beneficient to remedy the compliance issue.

The company faced the challenge of falling short of NASDAQ’s minimum stockholders’ equity requirement back in July 2024. However, through strategic moves, including the redesignation of a significant portion of Preferred Series A Subclass 0 Unit Accounts and a successful sale of Class A common stock to Yorkville, Beneficient’s pro forma stockholders’ equity was bolstered to $26.9 million as of September 30, 2024.

In a parallel effort, Beneficient addressed deficiencies in its audit committee composition as outlined by the NASDAQ Listing Rules. After key appointments to its Board and Audit Committee, the company was able to regain compliance with the Audit Committee Requirement, as confirmed in the same letter dated November 25.

Furthermore, in a press release issued on November 26, 2024, Beneficient expressed its satisfaction in achieving this milestone. This positive development ensures that the company’s securities will continue to be listed and traded on NASDAQ.

Looking ahead, Beneficient emphasized its commitment to democratizing access to the global alternative asset investment market by providing early liquidity exit solutions to traditionally underserved investors. This includes enabling individuals and institutions to unlock the value of their alternative assets through innovative tools and services offered by the company.

Despite the recent successes, the company remains cautious about future compliance challenges and external risks that could impact its operations. As required by securities laws, Beneficient underlines that forward-looking statements may not always materialize due to uncertainties and external factors beyond its control.

Beneficient’s successful efforts in regaining NASDAQ compliance reflect its dedication to maintaining regulatory standards and enhancing shareholder value. Investors and stakeholders keen on learning more about Beneficient’s operations and initiatives are encouraged to visit the company’s official website or follow its updates on LinkedIn.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

