Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KROS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $58.55 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 947,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 577,220 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,576,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,060,000 after buying an additional 375,523 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after buying an additional 298,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 421,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after buying an additional 223,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

