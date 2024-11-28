Revance Therapeutics Extends Tender Offer Commencement Date

On November 26, 2024, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) announced in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has further extended the date by which Merger Sub is obligated to commence the tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock.

This extension stems from ongoing discussions between Revance and Crown Laboratories, Inc., with whom they entered into the Agreement and Plan of Merger. Initially set for November 26, 2024, the deadline has now been pushed to November 29, 2024, or any mutually agreed-upon date.

The discussions between the involved parties may lead to additional delays in the initiation or completion of the offer. They could also result in potential modifications to the terms of the Merger Agreement, including the offer price.

As part of the filing, a copy of the waiver to the Merger Agreement pertaining to the extension has been included as Exhibit 99.1 alongside the Current Report on Form 8-K.

Investors are urged to exercise caution and carefully consider the forthcoming tender offer statement on Schedule TO, the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9, and other related materials to be filed with the SEC. These documents will contain vital information regarding the terms and conditions of the tender offer which shareholders must review before making any decisions.

Revance Therapeutics, along with the Buyer Parties engaged in the transaction, have undertaken the required steps to extend the deadline in accordance with the Agreement and Plan of Merger. The involved parties agreed that this extension would be necessary, considering the discussions currently ongoing between them.

As with any such transaction, uncertainties and risks are inherent, especially concerning the completion and timing of the merger and offer. These uncertainties could be due to various factors, such as stockholder participation, the potential for rival offers, and unexpected expenses related to integration post-merger.

It is pertinent for investors and stakeholders to remain updated on these developments by closely following subsequent filings with the SEC and accessing information on the company’s website. Further updates will be provided regarding the progress of the tender offer in due course.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

