Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.57.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Ichor by 85.4% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 197,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 90,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 377.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

