Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.48.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

