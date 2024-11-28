2,226 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.86.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CNI opened at $111.25 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

