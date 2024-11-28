Citigroup Inc. Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

