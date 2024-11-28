Citigroup Inc. Has $15.57 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,678,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after buying an additional 156,665 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 55.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

