Citigroup Inc. Sells 230,905 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230,905 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.96% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

