Citigroup Inc. Has $14.96 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.