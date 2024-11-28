2,890 Shares in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,069,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 787,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 321,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.76. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $103.83.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

