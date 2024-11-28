CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$32.00. The stock traded as high as C$31.41 and last traded at C$31.22, with a volume of 5734430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.01.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.94.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CIX

CI Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

CI Financial Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.34.

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.