Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $430,000 Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -153.42 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,634. This represents a 6.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

