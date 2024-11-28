Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Acuity Brands by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,188,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 291.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,561,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,590. This represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $320.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.93 and a 52 week high of $337.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.53.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

