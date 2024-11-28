42,493 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 52.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 31.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

