Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 57.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 94.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $1,113,403.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,623.40. This trade represents a 18.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE NVT opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.20. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

