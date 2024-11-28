Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,822,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,015,000 after buying an additional 397,864 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after buying an additional 193,351 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,400,000 after buying an additional 787,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,681,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 422,730 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $2,585,366.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at $12,005,556.48. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:REZI opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

