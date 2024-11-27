Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after buying an additional 95,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 547,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,682,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %
JPM opened at $249.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $703.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $152.71 and a 12 month high of $254.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
