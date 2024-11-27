Pitcairn Co. Makes New $370,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after purchasing an additional 729,166 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 949,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,240,000 after buying an additional 487,904 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,939,000 after buying an additional 420,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Diageo by 52.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,800,000 after buying an additional 293,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 30.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,623,000 after acquiring an additional 284,046 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $118.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.72. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $154.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.